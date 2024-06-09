Captain along with six soldiers embraced martyrdom after IED went off: ISPR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2024) A Captain along with six soldiers of Pakistan Army on Sunday embraced martyrdom after an improvised explosive device exploded on vehicle of Security Forces in Lakki Marwat district.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the martyred soldiers were identified as Captain Muhammad Faraz Ilyas (age: 26 years, resident of Kasur District) along with six other brave sons of the soil; Subedar Major Muhammad Nazir (age: 50 years, resident of; Skardu district), Lance Naik Muhammad Anwar (age: 34 years, resident of: Ghanchi district), Lance Naik Hussain Ali (age: 36 years, resident of: Ghizer district), Sepoy Asad Ullah (age: 33 years, resident of: Multan district), Sepoy Manzoor Hussain (age: 27 years, resident of: Gilgit district), Sepoy Rashid Mehmood (age: 31 years, resident of Rawalpindi district); who made the ultimate sacrifice and embraced martyrdom.

The sanitization of the area was being carried out to eliminate any terrorists present in the area and perpetrators of this henious act would be brought to justice.

"Security forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve," the ISPR said.