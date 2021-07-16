Captain Basit, Sepoy Bilal martyred while rescuing 16 abducted laborers from terrorists: ISPR

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The valiant soldiers Captain Basit Ali and Sepoy Hazrat Bilal had embraced martyrdom while rescuing 16 abducted laborers from the terrorists during an intelligence based operation (IBO) in difficult terrain of Kurram tribal district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) in a statement told that on June 26, 16 labourers working at a mobile tower site in Kurram Tribal District were abducted by unknown terrorists.

On the next day (June 27), 10 out of 16 labourers were released and body of one labourer was found, it added.

However, in order to rescue the remaining five abducted labourers, the security forces launched series of Intelligence Based Operations in highly inhospitable terrain under extreme weather conditions, the ISPR informed.

The terrorists were continuously tracked and pursued by the security forces. In an IBO on 13 July, 2021, three terrorists were killed and Captain Basit Ali and Sepoy Hazrat Bilal sacrificed their lives for this honourable cause of rescuing the innocent labourers.

With determination, the security forces continued the pursuit of terrorists and on 15 July, 2021 during another exchange of fire, successfully rescued 5 remaining abducted labourers.

It added that the operation was still under way to apprehend and eliminate the remaining terrorists.

The security forces were consistently endeavouring to ensure the security and well being of our innocent civilians who have been whole heartedly supporting the security forces in fighting the menace of terrorism, said the armed forces' spokesperson.