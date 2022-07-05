UrduPoint.com

Captain Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed's 23rd Martyrdom Anniversary Observed

Published July 05, 2022

Captain Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed's 23rd martyrdom anniversary observed

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :The 23rd martyrdom anniversary of Captain Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed recipient of Nishan-e-Haider was observed at his mausoleum in his native town of Swabi in a solemn ceremony.

Inspector General of Frontier Corps (IG FC) Major General Adil Yameen laid a wreath at the shrine of the martyr and a smartly turned out contingent of the Pakistan Army presented a guard of honor on the occasion, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

A heartfelt tribute was paid to Captain Colonel Sher Khan Shaheed at the ceremony which was attended by people from all walks of life, it said.

The civil and military officials and the martyr's family also attended the ceremony, it added

