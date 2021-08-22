Captain embrace martyrdom, two soldiers injured amid IED blast in Gichik

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :The terrorists on Sunday targeted a security forces' vehicle in Tobo, Gichik area of Balochistan through an improvised explosive device (IED) that martyred a Captain of Pakistan Army.

The Security Forces vehicle struck an IED planted by terrorists in Tobo, Gichik Balochistan, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) media release.

The martyred officer was identified as Captain Kashif who embraced shahadat (martyrdom) while two soldiers got injured.

The injured soldiers were evacuated to medical facility at Khuzdar, it added.