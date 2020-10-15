Captain, five soldiers martyred in IED blast in Razmak

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2020 ) :A captain and five soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast in Razmak area in North Waziristan.

A security forces' convoy was passing in the Razmak area when the IED planted by terrorists on roadside exploded, killing six army personnel, including an officer, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release said.

Those, who embraced Shahadat, included Captain Umar Farooq, 24, Naib Subedar Riaz Ahmed, 37, Naib Subedar Shakeel Azad, 44, Havaldar Younas Khan, 36, Naik Muhammad Nadeem, 37, and Lance Naik Asmat Ullah, 30.