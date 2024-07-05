Captain Karnal Sher Khan (NH): A symbol of indomitable courage remembered on 25th martyrdom anniversary

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Many soldiers have died in wars and thousands returns as Ghazis but very few earn respect and appreciation from the opponent army for their indomitable courage and heroic battlefield performance and become immortalized forever.

Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider) was one of those celebrated officer of Pakistan Army whose indomitable courage, unmatched valour, patriotism, devotion to duty, leadership qualities and heroic battlefield performance during Kargil War in 1999 had been highly praised by the Indian Army.

"Death was meaningless for the 29-year-old celebrated officer of the 12th Northern Light Infantry (NLI) Regiment, who fought like a lion against both the enemy and harsh weather on an altitude of 17,000 feet on the world's highest battlefield of Line of Control (LoC) at Gultary mountainous region where he inflicted heavy humans and material losses to the enemy," said Brigadier (Retd) Mahmood Shah, Senior Defence Analyst and former Secretary Security ex Fata while talking to APP.

He said the courageous feat of Capt Sher Khan by accomplishing the assigned mission of forcing the enemy to withdraw left the Indian commander, Brigadier M.P.S Bajwa impressed by his splendid battlefield performance, indomitable courage and wrote a citation letter, requesting Pakistan that Capt Sher Khan Shaheed had fought bravely and deserve recognition.

Later, Capt Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed (1970-1999) and Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed (1967-1999) of the 12th NLI Regiment were decorated with Nishan- e-Haider, the highest military gallantry award of Pakistan posthumously for their matchless sacrifices for defence of the motherland during the Kargil War.

These celebrated worriars of Pakistan had embraced Shahadat in Gultary region near Target Hills at Kargil on July 5, 1999 and become immortalized forever.

Capt Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed was the first army officer from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, who was awarded the prestigious Nishan-e-Haider.

The entire nation has paid homage to Capt Karnal Sher Shaheed on his 25th martyrdom anniversary observed with great respect and admiration at Swabi district on Friday.

Politicians, civil and military officials, traders, businessmen, media men, relatives, colleagues and others visited the residence and gave of Capt Sher Khan Shaheed at Nawan Kallay (now renamed after his name) in Swabi district and paid homage to the "Lion of Kargil".

Florals wreaths were laid on the graves of Capt Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed at Swabi and Havaldar Lalak Jan Shaheed (NH) at village Hundur, Yasin Velley at Ghazir district in Gilgit Baltistan.

Brigadier Mahmood Shah said that Pakistan was a land of martyrs producing worriers like Capt Sher Khan whose indomitable courage, invincible leadership and battlefield performances was highly praised by the enemy commanders during Kargil conflict.

Born at the residence of Khurshid Khan at Nawan Kallay in Swabi district on January 1, 1970, Capt Karnal Sher Khan belonged to a respectable family whose grandfather took part in the Kashmir freedom movement in 1948 that resulted liberation of Azad Kashmir from the Indian yoke.

His grandfather had immense love for the armed forces of Pakistan and wished someone from his family to join Pak Army to serve the country.

That is why he gave his grandson Sher Khan the title of 'Karnal' (a pashto version of colonel) that later become a permanent part of his name.

To fulfil wish of his grandfather, Capt Sher Khan after passing intermediate examination, has joined the prestigious Pakistan Military academy (PMA) Kakul in 1992 and got commission in 27th Sindh Regiment on 14th October 1994.

He was later posted in 12th NLI Regiment during the Kargil War where he emerged as a symbol of mettle and courage.

He was deployed in a forward location at Gultary region where he set up personal examples of bravery.

Capt Sher had defended five strategic posts, which he had established with his soldiers at the height of 17,000 feet in Gultary area.

On July 5, 1999, Indians forces with the help of two battalions, attacked these posts and managed to capture some portion of one of his post. Inspite of facing all odds, he led a counter-attack and re-captured the lost portion by inflicting huge losses to the enemy.

True to his name, Capt Sher Khan chased the enemy and conducted many successful raids in the enemy area. During one of such raid, he went inside the enemy camp where he inflicted heavy losses to them.

During the fierce battle, he received burst of machine gun fire in the chest and embraced Shahadat on July 5, 1999.

His epic action in the battlefield true to his name earned him the title of "Loin of Kargil". He emerged as a symbol of great patriotism and valour among the young officers and jawans of the Pakistan Army.

The family of the Shaheed said that Captain Sher Khan had laid down his life for Pakistan and his supreme sacrifice has raised heads of all Pakistani high.

The lion of Kargil had often recited Pashto's two verses, "If whole world become heaven I will not give the mud of my country. If my country need my blood I will shed all my blood for Pakistan."

His body when brought to his native village for burial on July 18, 1999, a sea of people arrived to see his last glimpses and attended his funeral prayer at Swabi.

Later, he was laid to rest in his native village Sher Khan Kallay with full military honors where a mausoleum constructed.

A Cadet College at Ismaila village near his hometown on main Swabi-Mardan Road has been constructed and named after Captain Karnal Sher Khan Shaheed.

The best tribute to the Shaheed was that all of us should work hard with full dedication and professional commitment in their selected professions to make Pakistan more stronger and economically prosperous.