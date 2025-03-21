Open Menu

Captain Martyred, 10 Khwarij Killed In DI Khan IBO

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 21, 2025 | 12:37 PM

Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO

During conduct of operation, troops, after stealthily surrounding Khwarij location, effectively engaged them and resultantly all 10 Khwarij were sent to hell

DI Khan: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2025) The security forces on Friday killed 10 Khwarij in an intelligence based operation conducted in Dera Ismail Khan District.

During the conduct of operation, the troops, after stealthily surrounding the Khwarij location, effectively engaged them and resultantly all ten Khwarij were sent to hell.

However, during the intense fire exchange, Captain Hasnain Akhtar, who was leading his troops from the front, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.

During the operation, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the Law Enforcement Agencies as well as target killing of innocent civilians.

Related Topics

Terrorist Target Killing Fire Exchange Dera Ismail Khan All From

Recent Stories

Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO

Captain martyred, 10 Khwarij killed in DI Khan IBO

14 seconds ago
 March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA

March pensions to be disbursed next Monday: GPSSA

37 minutes ago
 Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World ..

Japan Becomes First Team to Qualify for FIFA World Cup 2026

44 minutes ago
 Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand ..

Pakistan decide to bowl first against New Zealand in third T20I match

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 March 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 March 2025

4 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zaye ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Nahyan bin Mubarak attend Zayed Humanitarian Day event

11 hours ago
 UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs ..

UAE President receives Ministry of Foreign Affairs delegation

12 hours ago
 Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers duri ..

Etihad Airways gears up to welcome passengers during holiday season

12 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai m ..

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, Crown Prince of Dubai meet over Iftar banquet at Nad ..

12 hours ago
 UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah, Crown Pr ..

UAE President receives Ruler of Fujairah, Crown Prince

12 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister disc ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Liberian Foreign Minister discuss bilateral relations

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan