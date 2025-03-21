Captain Martyred, 10 Khwarij Killed In DI Khan IBO
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 21, 2025 | 12:37 PM
During conduct of operation, troops, after stealthily surrounding Khwarij location, effectively engaged them and resultantly all 10 Khwarij were sent to hell
DI Khan: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 21st, 2025) The security forces on Friday killed 10 Khwarij in an intelligence based operation conducted in Dera Ismail Khan District.
During the conduct of operation, the troops, after stealthily surrounding the Khwarij location, effectively engaged them and resultantly all ten Khwarij were sent to hell.
However, during the intense fire exchange, Captain Hasnain Akhtar, who was leading his troops from the front, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice and embraced Shahadat.
During the operation, weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the Law Enforcement Agencies as well as target killing of innocent civilians.
