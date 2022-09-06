UrduPoint.com

Captain Martyred In Boyya IBO Laid To Rest With Full Military Honour: ISPR

Published September 06, 2022

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022)

The funeral prayer of Shaheed Captain Abdul Wali Wazir, was offered at his native town Kari Kot, Wana, South Waziristan and was laid to rest with full military honour

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The funeral prayer of Shaheed Captain Abdul Wali Wazir, was offered at his native town Kari Kot, Wana, South Waziristan and was laid to rest with full military honour.

The civil and military officials and a large number of people from all walks of life attended the funeral prayers, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

The Shaheed (martyred) Officer studied at Cadet College Wana and was recently married.

Inspector General of Frontier Corps, KP South, Major General Muhammad Munir Afsar laid wreath on the martyr's grave.

A contingent of Pakistan Army presented guard of honour.

Captain Wali shaheed embraced shahadat during an intelligence based operation (IBO) against terrorists in which four terrorists were killed. Captain Wali led the operation ensuring elimination of the terrorists.

