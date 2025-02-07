Open Menu

Captain (R) Munir Azam Appointed Chairman KPPSC

Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2025 | 02:00 PM

Captain (R) Munir Azam appointed Chairman KPPSC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Captain (R) Munir Azam has been appointed the Chairman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC).

An official notification regarding his appointment was issued here Friday.

According to the notification, Munir Azam has been appointed for a tenure of three years. The Establishment Department has formally issued the appointment notification, confirming his selection for the post.

APP/vak

