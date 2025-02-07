Captain (R) Munir Azam Appointed Chairman KPPSC
Umer Jamshaid Published February 07, 2025 | 02:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2025) Captain (R) Munir Azam has been appointed the Chairman of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC).
An official notification regarding his appointment was issued here Friday.
According to the notification, Munir Azam has been appointed for a tenure of three years. The Establishment Department has formally issued the appointment notification, confirming his selection for the post.
APP/vak
Recent Stories
ICC releases teaser of official song of Champions Trophy 2025
Pakistan Vs India: Biggest clash of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 set for February 2 ..
Ministry of Climate Change, FAO launch UAE Food Control System Assessment
Zayed Award for Human Fraternity roundtable discusses fostering peaceful coexist ..
Al-Azhar calls for unified Arab, Islamic stance on Palestinian rights
Hamdan bin Mohammed commissions advanced naval vessel
Russia appoints new Roscosmos chief
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 February 2025
UAE, French Presidents discuss bilateral ties in Paris, witness signing of UAE-F ..
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of 16th Sharjah Biennial
80 countries participate in10th International Scout Meeting in Sharjah
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Four profiteers held7 minutes ago
-
Woman hit death by train7 minutes ago
-
Captain (R) Munir Azam appointed Chairman KPPSC7 minutes ago
-
GCWUS outreach donation campaign at Government MPS Jarianwala7 minutes ago
-
KP adds free OPD service to Sehat Card17 minutes ago
-
Desilting of canals continues across KP: Minister37 minutes ago
-
AIOU sets Feb 10 as deadline for Matric,Inter and B.Ed admissions46 minutes ago
-
APHC appeals people to observe complete shutdown on Feb 1146 minutes ago
-
11 criminals held1 hour ago
-
Kashmiri NGO organizes CPK charity walk1 hour ago
-
Afghan national, running ice, heroin factory arrested1 hour ago
-
ANF recovers over 96 kg drugs in 6 operations1 hour ago