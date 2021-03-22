UrduPoint.com
Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman Assumes Charge As Commissioner Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd March 2021 | 08:37 PM

Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman assumes charge as Commissioner Lahore

Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman, Grade 20 PAS Officer, has assumed the charge of Commissioner Lahore Division, on Monday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2021 ) :Captain (retd) Muhammad Usman, Grade 20 PAS Officer, has assumed the charge of Commissioner Lahore Division, on Monday.

He had served as DCO Lahore, DG Punjab food Authority and Secretary Primary and Secondary Health Punjab.

He said after assuming charge, that cleanliness and price checking were the huge challenges to be coped with. A focused mechanism would be devised to tackle issues including encroachment, he added.

The commissioner said that he would focus on service delivery, beautification of Lahore, completion of development schemes and public health matters.

