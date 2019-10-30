UrduPoint.com
Captain Retired Safdar Gets Bail In Hate Speech Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 4 minutes ago Wed 30th October 2019 | 05:32 PM

Captain retired Safdar gets bail in hate speech case

A sessions court directed him to deposit Rs 200,000 as surety bonds.

LAHORE: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Oct 30th, 2019) A sessions court on Wednesday allowed bail to PML_N leader Captain retired Muhammad Safdar Awan in hate speech case.

Additional district & sessions judge Tajjamul Shehzad passed the order and directed Captain Safdar to deposit Rs. 200,000 as surety bond.


Previously, a judicial magistrate denied him bail when the counsels of the accused leader pleaded the court for his release.
Captain retired Muhammad Safdar Awan did hate speech last week after which he was arrested by Islampura police.

Captain Safdar last week did a speech wherein he targetted the governmment and Islampura police lodged an FIR against him under 16 MPO.

Captain Safdar, who is son in law of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, is seen on every occassion. Last time he was seen active about Nawaz Sharif's message regarding JUI-F's Azadi March.

