Captain Sajjad Gul was Pilot, Usman Azam First Officer of unfortunate PK 8303

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Chief Pilot Sajjad Gul was the captain of the unfortunate flight that crashed here Friday afternoon with first officer Usman Azam and Fareed Ahmad Chaudhry on board.

Other crew members included Abdul Qayyum Ashraf, Malik Irfan Rafiq Ghallu , Madiha Iram, Amina Irfan and Aasma Shahzadi.