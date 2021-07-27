UrduPoint.com
Captain Sarwar's Invincible Courage Great Example Of Determination: Fawad

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 11:00 AM

Captain Sarwar's invincible courage great example of determination: Fawad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Tuesday said that Captain Sarwar Shaheed's invincible courage and unwavering loyalty would forever be an example of determination.

In a message on the occasion of martyrdom anniversary of Captain Sarwar Shaheed, the minister said that his sacrifice for the motherland and Kashmir further strengthened the national resolve to protect beloved homeland at all costs.

He said that the nation would always remember the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for defence of the country.

The bravery and courage of Captain Raja Muhammad Sarwar Shaheed will continue to inspire the youth, the minister said.

Captain Sarwar, who sacrificed his life for the motherland, was a shining icon of martyrdom.

Fawad said on this occasion the nation paid homage to the martyred captain who wrote story of bravery and courage with his blood in the 1948 Kashmir war.

