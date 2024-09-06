Open Menu

Captain Usman Hails Martyrs' Spirit As Pakistan Navy's Guiding Force

Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Captain Usman hails martyrs' spirit as Pakistan Navy's guiding force

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) On the occasion of Defense Day, Captain Muhammad Usman representing the Pakistan Navy Friday reaffirmed their unwavering dedication to the nation's prosperity and prestige while paying tribute to the brave soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the country.

Captain Usman talking to ptv news channel expressed the Pakistan Navy's resolve to follow in their footsteps and harness their talents and energies for the betterment of Pakistan.

He said the induction of PNS Babar and PNS Hunain marks a major milestone in the Pakistan Navy's efforts to modernize its fleet and strengthen its capabilities to counter emerging threats in the maritime domain.

Captain Usman further highlighted the capabilities of PNS Hunain, stating, "The vessel is equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, including a 76mm main gun, 30mm secondary guns, and a missile system".

Its advanced radar and electronic warfare systems enable it to detect and engage targets with precision, he added.

Additionally, PNS Hunain has a helipad and a hangar, allowing it to support helicopter operations for search and rescue, medical evacuation, and other tasks.

The vessel's versatility and advanced technology make it a valuable asset to the Pakistan Navy's fleet.

"We are focusing on training our youngsters with the latest skills and technologies to ensure they are equipped to handle the evolving challenges of modern warfare, he added.

Our state-of-the-art training facilities and simulators enable our personnel to hone their skills in a realistic and immersive environment, he mentioned.

The Pakistan Navy is dedicated to staying ahead of the curve and ensuring the safety and security of our nation, he highlighted.

Captain Usman also acknowledged the families of the Pakistan Navy personnel, saying, "We recognize the sacrifices made by the families of our brave sailors and officers, who have supported their loved ones with unwavering dedication and pride.

"Your sacrifices have not gone unnoticed, and we are grateful for your contributions to our nation's defense", he added. Today, we stand together to honour the spirit of courage and sacrifice that defines the Pakistan Navy, he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Navy Technology PTV

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024

3 hours ago
 Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

19 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

19 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

19 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

21 hours ago
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

21 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

21 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

21 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

22 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

23 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan