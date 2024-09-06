Captain Usman Hails Martyrs' Spirit As Pakistan Navy's Guiding Force
Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 11:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) On the occasion of Defense Day, Captain Muhammad Usman representing the Pakistan Navy Friday reaffirmed their unwavering dedication to the nation's prosperity and prestige while paying tribute to the brave soldiers who have sacrificed their lives for the country.
Captain Usman talking to ptv news channel expressed the Pakistan Navy's resolve to follow in their footsteps and harness their talents and energies for the betterment of Pakistan.
He said the induction of PNS Babar and PNS Hunain marks a major milestone in the Pakistan Navy's efforts to modernize its fleet and strengthen its capabilities to counter emerging threats in the maritime domain.
Captain Usman further highlighted the capabilities of PNS Hunain, stating, "The vessel is equipped with state-of-the-art weapons and sensors, including a 76mm main gun, 30mm secondary guns, and a missile system".
Its advanced radar and electronic warfare systems enable it to detect and engage targets with precision, he added.
Additionally, PNS Hunain has a helipad and a hangar, allowing it to support helicopter operations for search and rescue, medical evacuation, and other tasks.
The vessel's versatility and advanced technology make it a valuable asset to the Pakistan Navy's fleet.
"We are focusing on training our youngsters with the latest skills and technologies to ensure they are equipped to handle the evolving challenges of modern warfare, he added.
Our state-of-the-art training facilities and simulators enable our personnel to hone their skills in a realistic and immersive environment, he mentioned.
The Pakistan Navy is dedicated to staying ahead of the curve and ensuring the safety and security of our nation, he highlighted.
Captain Usman also acknowledged the families of the Pakistan Navy personnel, saying, "We recognize the sacrifices made by the families of our brave sailors and officers, who have supported their loved ones with unwavering dedication and pride.
"Your sacrifices have not gone unnoticed, and we are grateful for your contributions to our nation's defense", he added. Today, we stand together to honour the spirit of courage and sacrifice that defines the Pakistan Navy, he said.
