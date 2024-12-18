Captivating photographic journey “A Symphony of Light” mesmerizes art lovers

A captivating photographic journey by renowned photographer, Hassan Kausar titled “A Symphony of Light” was showcased during an exhibition held at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) A captivating photographic journey by renowned photographer, Hassan Kausar titled “A Symphony of Light” was showcased during an exhibition held at the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), Islamabad.

The exhibition was jointly organized by the PNCA and Nomad Gallery.

The exhibition, inaugurated by Irfan Sheikh, Managing Director of Bestway Cement, drew art enthusiasts, photographers, and members of the cultural community to celebrate the transformative power of photography.

Irfan Sheikh, in his opening remarks, emphasized the importance of art and culture in shaping national identity.

He remarked, "Art and culture are integral to our national identity, and initiatives like these play a pivotal role in preserving

and promoting them.

"Hassan Kausar’s work is a testament to the transformative power of photography, and we are proud to support such endeavors that celebrate creativity and talent.

The street photography and the use of light in these photographs is remarkable; as a photographer myself, I can understand how difficult it is to do street photography."

The exhibition showcased Hassan Kausar’s journey as an artist, highlighting his mastery of street photography—a genre that captures fleeting moments and candid expressions of everyday life.

The attendees were mesmerized by his ability to transform ordinary scenes into extraordinary visual narratives through his keen eye for light and shadow.

Hassan’s philosophy, “For me, photography is all about the play of light.

I see the world in terms of light and shadow,” resonated deeply with the audience as they explored his work.

His images, ranging from the poetic interactions of strangers to the quiet dignity of solitary figures, showcased his ability to find beauty and complexity in the mundane.

The event will also feature an exclusive photography workshop on December 19, where Hassan will share insights into his creative process.

The participants will have the unique opportunity to learn techniques for harnessing light, composition, and storytelling through the lens, gaining valuable knowledge from the master photographer.

Nomad Gallery and the artist thanked Bestway Cement for their sponsorship, underscoring their dedication to promoting visual arts and cultural heritage in Pakistan.

The event successfully celebrated the intersection of art, culture, and community, leaving attendees inspired by the power of photography.

The exhibition was well attended by many diplomats, artists, students, and members of the general public, reflecting its wide appeal and significance.

Hassan Kausar, an award-winning photographer, architect, and interior designer, continues to captivate audiences with his multifaceted creative journey.

His global perspective, shaped by extensive travels, and his passion for art and culture were evident in every frame displayed at the exhibition.

The exhibition will remain open for public viewing till December 20 from 10 am to 4 pm, inviting art lovers to explore the extraordinary narratives captured through Hassan Kausar’s lens.