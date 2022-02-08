UrduPoint.com

Capt(R) Sikandar Qayyum Appointed As Chairman KPPSC

February 08, 2022

Capt(R) Sikandar Qayyum appointed as Chairman KPPSC

The newly-appointed Chairman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) Captain (R) Sikandar Qayyum took oath of office here on Tuesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :The newly-appointed Chairman of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission (KPPSC) Captain (R) Sikandar Qayyum took oath of office here on Tuesday.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman administered oath to the KPPSC Chairman at an oath-taking ceremony held here at the Governor House.

The governor also felicitated the newly appointed chairman of the KPPSC on assuming the new responsibilities and expressed his best wishes to him.

Speaker Provincial Assembly Mushtaq Ghani, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr Shahzad Bangash, Members Provincial Assembly (MPs) and administrative officers of various departments attended the ceremony.

