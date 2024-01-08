Open Menu

Car Accident Claims Life Of Youth

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Car accident claims life of youth

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2024) A youth was killed and two others sustained injuries when their car collided with a roadside poll on Jinnah Avenue here on Sunday night.

According to police and rescue officials, the accident occurred when the driver lost control of the vehicle due to over-speeding, leading to a collision with a roadside poll, resulting in the immediate death of a person, identified as Rafi, while two others, Sameer and Ameer, were left wounded.

Emergency response teams quickly arrived at the scene to assist. The deceased and the injured were promptly transported to a nearby hospital for medical attention.

