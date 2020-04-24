UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Car Accident Claims Lives Of Two Brothers Near Kallar Kahar

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 44 seconds ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 12:38 PM

Car accident claims lives of two brothers near Kallar Kahar

The accident took place when car reached near Kallar Kahar, leaving two brothers dead and five others injured who were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

Kallar Kahar: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2020) At least two people were killed and five others sustained serious injuries in a car accident took place near Kallar Kahar area early morning on Friday.

The car met an accident as it reached near Kallar Kahar, leaving two people dead and five others injured. According to the witnesses, both the dead were brothers and they died on the spot.

They said police and rescue team reached there soon as they came to know about the accident and shifted the injured to nearby hospital. However, the injured later were referred to Rawalpindi for treatment.

The victims were travelling from Islamabad to Karachi.

Kallar Kahar was the only area on Motorway where accidents became routine matter. The government authorities did not take it seriously as no policy was made to address this issue as to why the accidents were taking place only near Kallar Kahar.

Related Topics

Karachi Accident Injured Dead Islamabad Police Motorway Car Died Rawalpindi Kallar Kahar From Government

Recent Stories

Sindh govt restricts persons from 3 to 5 for Taraw ..

23 minutes ago

At Least 263 Prisoners in New York Contract COVID- ..

4 minutes ago

Countries Should Be Ready to Handle Mass Fatalitie ..

4 minutes ago

US Thanks Egypt for Planeload of Medical Supplies ..

4 minutes ago

S.Africa to gradually 'ease' virus lockdown from M ..

4 minutes ago

Fifth of New Yorkers infected with coronavirus, an ..

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.