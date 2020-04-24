Car accident claims lives of two brothers near Kallar Kahar

(@fidahassanain)

The accident took place when car reached near Kallar Kahar, leaving two brothers dead and five others injured who were shifted to nearby hospital for treatment.

Kallar Kahar: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 24th, 2020) At least two people were killed and five others sustained serious injuries in a car accident took place near Kallar Kahar area early morning on Friday.

The car met an accident as it reached near Kallar Kahar, leaving two people dead and five others injured. According to the witnesses, both the dead were brothers and they died on the spot.

They said police and rescue team reached there soon as they came to know about the accident and shifted the injured to nearby hospital. However, the injured later were referred to Rawalpindi for treatment.

The victims were travelling from Islamabad to Karachi.

Kallar Kahar was the only area on Motorway where accidents became routine matter. The government authorities did not take it seriously as no policy was made to address this issue as to why the accidents were taking place only near Kallar Kahar.