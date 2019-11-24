Car accident claims one life near Multan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2019 ) :One woman lost her life while five other family members including kids sustained serious injuries when a speeding car overturned near Shah Kot near Multan on Sunday early Morning.

Rescue and Police teams reached at the spot after getting operation and started rescue operation.

Rescue teams took the body and injured the nearby hospital, a private tv channel reported.

Rescue official said the car driver lost control over the steering and the car overturned.

The Injured and dead were belonged to a same family, Police said.