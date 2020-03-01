Car accident claims one life, one injured

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2020 ) :A car accident on M9 motorway in Jamshoro on Sunday left a man killed and his young son critically injured.

According to Jamshoro police, the car travelling from Karachi to Shikarpur rammed into the toll plaza due to overspeeding.

The police identified the deceased as Abdul Aziz Siddiqui and the injured as Sher Muhammad Siddiqui.

The young man was earlier taken to Liaquat University Hospital Jamshoro but was later referred to LUH Hyderabad due to critical condition.