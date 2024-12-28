Car accident claims six lives

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Six people were killed while three others sustained multiple injuries in a car accident in the area of city Tandlianwala police station on Saturday.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speedy car hit a tractor trolley in its rear as the car driver could not assess distance due to heavy fog on Motorway Interchange Tandlianwala road near Chak No.393-GB here on late Friday night.

As a result,six people including three women and three children received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted three others victims to Allied Hospital-I in critical condition.

Police teams rushed to the spot,dispatched the bodies to mortuary of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Tandlianwala,he added.

The bodies were also shifted to the mortuary for postmortem while the area police started investigation,he concluded.