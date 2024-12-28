Car Accident Claims Six Lives
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2024 | 09:50 AM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2024) Six people were killed while three others sustained multiple injuries in a car accident in the area of city Tandlianwala police station on Saturday.
Rescue 1122 spokesman said that a speedy car hit a tractor trolley in its rear as the car driver could not assess distance due to heavy fog on Motorway Interchange Tandlianwala road near Chak No.393-GB here on late Friday night.
As a result,six people including three women and three children received serious injuries and died on the spot whereas Rescue 1122 shifted three others victims to Allied Hospital-I in critical condition.
Police teams rushed to the spot,dispatched the bodies to mortuary of Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Tandlianwala,he added.
The bodies were also shifted to the mortuary for postmortem while the area police started investigation,he concluded.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 December 2024
Abu Dhabi Police enforce comprehensive security plan for New Year’s Eve celebr ..
Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns winners of 15th Globe Soccer Dubai Awards
UAE eliminated from Arabian Gulf Football Cup 26
UAE President confers Zayed Second Medal on President of Indigenous Women and Pe ..
UAE strongly condemns Israeli Occupation Forces' burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital ..
‘Amina Hospital - Ajman Half Marathon’ race to begin December 29
Qatar strongly condemns Israel's burning of Kamal Adwan Hospital
King of Jordan reaffirms support for Syria in building free, independent, sovere ..
Sharjah Entrepreneurship Festival open nominations for SEFFY Awards 2025
Israel sets Kamal Adwan Hospital ablaze in Gaza
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Car accident claims six lives2 minutes ago
-
Six of Lahore family killed in Tandlianwala road accident2 minutes ago
-
Rana Sanaullah slams PTI for undermining economy through anarchy10 hours ago
-
Political stability vital for economic progress: Senator11 hours ago
-
Crackdown against price gougers; 18 arrested11 hours ago
-
PDWP approves two development schemes11 hours ago
-
Benazir Bhutto's legacy will always be followed: Asif Zardari11 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia pledges $500 mln to address Yemeni government’s budget deficit11 hours ago
-
FDA chief orders to intensify recovery drive11 hours ago
-
35 acres govt land retrieved11 hours ago
-
IFA seals renowned bakery over hygiene violations11 hours ago
-
Jaffar Mandokhail emphasizes women's role for development of country11 hours ago