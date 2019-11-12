Car accident claims six lives in Badin

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :At least six people were killed including two women and two minors as a car plunges into a canal near Raju Khanani Road in Badin, on Tuesday.

Rescue sources said the ill-fatted incident occurred due to over speeding, the bodies were recovered by the rescue divers.

The deceased Yusuf was the resident of Badin and was traveling to Dagri along with his family, the bodies were shifted to a nearby hospital for the postmortem, the sources mentioned.