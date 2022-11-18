Car Accident in Southern Pakistan Leaves at Least 20 Dead, 13 Injured - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2022) At least 20 people were killed and 13 others injured after a passenger van drove into a ditch near the city of Sahvan Sharif in the southern Pakistani province of Sindh, the Dawn newspaper reported on Friday, citing Farid-ud-din Mustafa, the deputy commissioner of the Jamshoro district.

According to the report, the van was on its way from the city of Khairpur to the tomb of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar, a Sufi saint and poet.

Two of the victims are in critical condition, the report said.

The deputy commissioner added that the van's driver most likely did not see the ditch, filled with water, and drove right into it.