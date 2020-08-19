Car-auto-rickshaw collision claim two lives in Swat district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :At least two passenger women were killed while other six including minor girl got serious injuries in a head-on collision between a Car and an auto-rickshaw in Baidra of Swat District on early Wednesday morning.

According to Rescue sources the accident occurred in Baidra area of Swat where a car driven by an underage driver hit a rickshaw, killing two women on the spot and injuring six others.

Police and rescue official, after being informed, rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the Matta hospital, a private news channel reported.

Police have registered a case against the car driver and started investigation.