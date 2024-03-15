Car-bike Collision In Hub Claims 3 Lives
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Three people have been killed due to the fire that erupted after a collision between a car carrying Iranian petrol and a motorcycle near Gadani Mor in Hub, an area of Balochistan in the wee hours of Friday.
According to the police, the fire brigade extinguished the fire, but the vehicle and the motorcycle were badly
burnt, private news channels reported.
The motorcyclist was yet not be identified, police sources said, adding, the rescue teams shifted the bodies to the hospital.
