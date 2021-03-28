Car, bike-lifter gang busted, 5 arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :In a crackdown against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a car and bike-lifter gang and arrested its five members.

Police also recovered eight stolen cars, seven motorcycles, weapons and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, New Town police rounded up five members of 'Farhan' gang namely Farhan, ring leader, Majid, Zubair, Haroon and Qadeer who were wanted in various snatching and car and bike lifting cases.

Police recovered eight stolen cars, seven motorcycles, two pistols and other items from their possession.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SDPO and SHO New Town Police Station on the directives of SP Rawal Zia ud Din conducted a raid and managed to net the gang members.

As per preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.

He stated that other members and facilitators of the gang would also be arrested following preliminary investigations with the detainee culprits.

Superintendent Police (SP) Rawal lauded endeavour of New Town police team for netting the accused.