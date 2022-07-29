Car, bike lifter gang busted; four arrested

In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a car and bike-lifter gang and arrested its four members

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jul, 2022 ) :In an operation against criminal elements, Rawalpindi Police have busted a car and bike-lifter gang and arrested its four members.

Police also recovered two Mehran and a Toyota Corolla Cars, 16 motorcycles, two mobile phones and other items from their possession.

According to the police spokesman, Saddar Baroni police rounded up four members of Farhan gang namely Farhan, ring leader, Zubair Ahmed, Adnan Iqbal and Muhammad Ibraheem who were wanted in various snatching and car and bike lifting cases.

He informed that the police team constituted under the supervision of SHO Saddar Baroni Police Station on the directives of SP Saddar Ahmed Zaneer conducted raid and managed to net the gang members.

As per the preliminary police record, the criminals were also involved in other crimes, he added.