UrduPoint.com

Car & Bike Rally Held To Express Solidarity With Armed Forces

Muhammad Irfan Published June 05, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Car & bike rally held to express solidarity with armed forces

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Department Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria has said the sacrifices rendered by the Pakistan Army and other security forces could not be ignored.

He stated this while leading a car and bike rally taken out here in Kacha area to express solidarity with Pakistan Army. The elders and the masses of the area were also present in large numbers on this occasion.

The caretaker minister said the security forces of Pakistan rendered matchless sacrifices for elimination of terrorism from the country and protection of the borders.

The enemies of the country were hatching conspiracies to weaken Pakistan and unfortunately a political party wanted to please its foreign masters by spreading propaganda against the security forces, he added.

"The whole nation was standing with their security forces," he said.

Qasuria said the Pakistan Army was an example of bravery across the world. The nation has pride over its army as the international community acknowledges the professional capabilities of Pak-Army.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Army Agriculture Car From

Recent Stories

Milley Says There Is 'Always Risk' of Escalation A ..

Milley Says There Is 'Always Risk' of Escalation Amid Ukraine Attacks Inside Rus ..

18 minutes ago
 Turkey's Annual Inflation Drops to 39.59% in May - ..

Turkey's Annual Inflation Drops to 39.59% in May - Statistics Authority

20 minutes ago
 DG PHA visits different parts of city

DG PHA visits different parts of city

18 minutes ago
 Four Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

Four Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

18 minutes ago
 LDA demolishes sheds of 80 shops at Jail Road

LDA demolishes sheds of 80 shops at Jail Road

18 minutes ago
 China to expand 5G application scenarios, boost R& ..

China to expand 5G application scenarios, boost R&D on 6G

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.