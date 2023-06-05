Car & bike rally held to express solidarity with armed forces

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Cooperative Department Abdul Haleem Khan Qasuria has said the sacrifices rendered by the Pakistan Army and other security forces could not be ignored.

He stated this while leading a car and bike rally taken out here in Kacha area to express solidarity with Pakistan Army. The elders and the masses of the area were also present in large numbers on this occasion.

The caretaker minister said the security forces of Pakistan rendered matchless sacrifices for elimination of terrorism from the country and protection of the borders.

The enemies of the country were hatching conspiracies to weaken Pakistan and unfortunately a political party wanted to please its foreign masters by spreading propaganda against the security forces, he added.

"The whole nation was standing with their security forces," he said.

Qasuria said the Pakistan Army was an example of bravery across the world. The nation has pride over its army as the international community acknowledges the professional capabilities of Pak-Army.