Car-bus collision injured five in Bahawalnagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) At least five persons were sustained injuries when a speeding bus collided with a car in Bahawalnagar on Thursday.

According to details, Rescue sources said that a bus going to Lahore from Fort Abbas hit a car due to over speeding as a result of five person were wounded, a private news channel reported.

One of the injured was in critical condition.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

According to police, the bus driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.