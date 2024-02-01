Car-bus Collision Injured Five In Bahawalnagar
Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2024 | 10:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) At least five persons were sustained injuries when a speeding bus collided with a car in Bahawalnagar on Thursday.
According to details, Rescue sources said that a bus going to Lahore from Fort Abbas hit a car due to over speeding as a result of five person were wounded, a private news channel reported.
One of the injured was in critical condition.
Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.
According to police, the bus driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024
First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest
EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports
Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs
Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets
Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJK PM
Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US official
CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Paigham-e- Pakistan' accord
FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional developments
PML-N announces to support independent candidates in NA-211, PS-46
ITS installation along NHA network imperative to ease commuters: Shahid
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ICT admin decides to close entry in Murree due to snow, slippery roads10 hours ago
-
Postponement of election no solution to challenges being faced by country: Bilawal10 hours ago
-
CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Paigham-e- Pakistan' accord11 hours ago
-
FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional developments11 hours ago
-
PML-N announces to support independent candidates in NA-211, PS-4611 hours ago
-
ITS installation along NHA network imperative to ease commuters: Shahid11 hours ago
-
Conducive environment must for candidates preparing for general elections: Pakistan Muslim League- ..11 hours ago
-
NADRA, NIMC strengthen identity related services through partnership11 hours ago
-
People's Party against revenge politics10 hours ago
-
Movie “Kazakh Khanate –Diamond Sword” screened at PNCA10 hours ago
-
PML-N manifesto development of Pakistan: Noorullah Lehri10 hours ago
-
CM takes notice of attack incidents on election offices11 hours ago