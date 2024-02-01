Open Menu

Car-bus Collision Injured Five In Bahawalnagar

Umer Jamshaid Published February 01, 2024 | 10:00 AM

Car-bus collision injured five in Bahawalnagar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) At least five persons were sustained injuries when a speeding bus collided with a car in Bahawalnagar on Thursday.

According to details, Rescue sources said that a bus going to Lahore from Fort Abbas hit a car due to over speeding as a result of five person were wounded, a private news channel reported.

One of the injured was in critical condition.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to a nearby hospital.

According to police, the bus driver managed to escape from the scene after the accident.

Related Topics

Lahore Accident Injured Police Driver Car Bahawalnagar Fort Abbas From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 February 2024

37 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 February 2024

1 hour ago
 First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khur ..

First lady member AJK parliamentarian Surraya Khursheed laid to rest

10 hours ago
 EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

EU to shield farmers threatened by Ukraine imports

10 hours ago
 Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

Russia & Ukraine exchange hundreds of POWs

10 hours ago
 Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't d ..

Boeing CEO says company focused on safety, won't discuss financial targets

10 hours ago
Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJ ..

Raising Kashmir issue top priority of AJK govt: AJK PM

10 hours ago
 Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US o ..

Blinken on new Mideast trip 'in coming days': US official

11 hours ago
 CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Pai ..

CII denounces armed confrontation contrary to 'Paigham-e- Pakistan' accord

11 hours ago
 FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional ..

FM Jilani, EEAS Sec Gen. discuss global, regional developments

11 hours ago
 PML-N announces to support independent candidates ..

PML-N announces to support independent candidates in NA-211, PS-46

11 hours ago
 ITS installation along NHA network imperative to e ..

ITS installation along NHA network imperative to ease commuters: Shahid

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan