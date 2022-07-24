UrduPoint.com

Car-bus Collision Leaves 3 Dead On Hazara Motorway

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2022 | 06:20 PM

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2022 ) :At least three persons died and five injured when a bus and car collided near Mansehra on E-35 Expressway.

According to the motorway police sources, a speeding car and bus collided on Hazara Motorway near Mansehra city and left a woman and two minor girls on-board the unfortunate car dead on the spot.

In the accident, five people received minor injuries who were shifted to King Abdullah Hospital Mansehra.

The motorway police was quick in reaching the spot and rendering rescue services to the injured, who were reported to be out of danger and discharged from the hospital after initial treatment.

