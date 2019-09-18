Car-bus collision leaves eight injured

Around eight people were wounded in car-bus collision at Gujranwala on Wednesday morning.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Around eight people were wounded in car-bus collision at Gujranwala on Wednesday morning.

Police sources said the car went out of control due to over speeding and collided with the bus that was coming from opposite side that left the eight people injured in the area of Kangni Wala Chowk, reported a private news channel.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital ,the sources said.