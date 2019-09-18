UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Car-bus Collision Leaves Eight Injured

Faizan Hashmi 2 hours ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 10:30 AM

Car-bus collision leaves eight injured

Around eight people were wounded in car-bus collision at Gujranwala on Wednesday morning.

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2019 ) :Around eight people were wounded in car-bus collision at Gujranwala on Wednesday morning.

Police sources said the car went out of control due to over speeding and collided with the bus that was coming from opposite side that left the eight people injured in the area of Kangni Wala Chowk, reported a private news channel.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital ,the sources said.

Related Topics

Injured Car Gujranwala From

Recent Stories

The importance of 'sport-related hobbies' for midd ..

5 minutes ago

Way to prevent chemotherapy hair loss in sight

5 minutes ago

New prostate cancer blood test could reduce biopsi ..

5 minutes ago

Celebrating its 10th year, Ice Warrior Challenge p ..

25 minutes ago

Vivo Launches the New S1 for Rs. 35,999 Undisputed ..

25 minutes ago

National Commission for Human Development (NCHD) e ..

16 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.