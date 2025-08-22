Open Menu

Car Collision Near Uthal Leaves 9 Dead, 2 Injured

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 11:10 AM

Car collision near Uthal leaves 9 dead, 2 injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) At least nine fatalities and two critical injuries were reported after a horrific collision between two cars near Uthal, a city in the Lasbela District of Balochistan, early Friday morning.

According to initial reports, rescue sources stated that two cars collided near Uthal, resulting in the death of nine people on the spot, including women.

Local news channels reported that emergency teams arrived promptly at the scene to shift the injured to a Lasbela hospital, where two individuals remain in critical condition.

The police have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the collision.

Authorities are collecting evidence from the scene and recording statements from witnesses to establish whether speeding, negligence, or any other factor contributed to the deadly crash.

Recent Stories

Japan's core inflation slows in July

Japan's core inflation slows in July

8 minutes ago
 Study links inadequate water intake to greater str ..

Study links inadequate water intake to greater stress response

8 minutes ago
 Saudi Defense Ministry signs partnership agreement ..

Saudi Defense Ministry signs partnership agreement with US National Guard of Ind ..

8 minutes ago
 Jordan inaugurates first CNG filling station

Jordan inaugurates first CNG filling station

9 minutes ago
 Arab League condemns Israel's approval of settleme ..

Arab League condemns Israel's approval of settlement plan

9 minutes ago
 Saudi Crown Prince, Egyptian President discuss rel ..

Saudi Crown Prince, Egyptian President discuss relations, Palestine

9 minutes ago
22 countries condemn Israel’s West Bank settleme ..

22 countries condemn Israel’s West Bank settlement project as ‘violation of ..

9 minutes ago
 UAE Pavillion at Expo 2025 Osaka reaches record th ..

UAE Pavillion at Expo 2025 Osaka reaches record three million visitors milestone

9 minutes ago
 Global Talent Attraction and Retention Committee d ..

Global Talent Attraction and Retention Committee discusses plans to consolidate ..

9 minutes ago
 Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrori ..

Muslim Council of Elders strongly condemns terrorist attack on mosque in norther ..

10 minutes ago
 OIC to hold extraordinary meeting next Monday to d ..

OIC to hold extraordinary meeting next Monday to discuss ongoing Israeli aggress ..

10 minutes ago
 UAE conducts 77th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

UAE conducts 77th airdrop of aid over Gaza Strip

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan