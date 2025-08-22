Car Collision Near Uthal Leaves 9 Dead, 2 Injured
Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2025 | 11:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2025) At least nine fatalities and two critical injuries were reported after a horrific collision between two cars near Uthal, a city in the Lasbela District of Balochistan, early Friday morning.
According to initial reports, rescue sources stated that two cars collided near Uthal, resulting in the death of nine people on the spot, including women.
Local news channels reported that emergency teams arrived promptly at the scene to shift the injured to a Lasbela hospital, where two individuals remain in critical condition.
The police have launched an investigation into the incident to determine the cause of the collision.
Authorities are collecting evidence from the scene and recording statements from witnesses to establish whether speeding, negligence, or any other factor contributed to the deadly crash.
