Car crushes to death 4 people including wife, husband

Sahiwal (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 17th July, 2019) A horrific collision between Car and motorcycle has claimed 4 lives including husband and wife.According to media reports a speedy car crushed a motorcycle in Ravi Pull Qitat Shahana Sahiwal, as a result 4 people died on the spot including husband and wife.Police have arrested car driver and shifted the victims to nearest hospital for medico legal formalities..