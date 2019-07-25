Car dealers announces not to stage sit-in, protest: Mian Aslam Iqbal

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2019 ):Car Dealers Association (CDA) on Wednesday announced not to stage sit-in and protest after having assurance by Provincial Minister for Industries and Trade Mian Aslam Iqbal for resolving all their genuine problems.

A CDA delegation led by its President Shahzad Saleem met the minister here and informed him about the affects of taxes on purchase of new vehicles and other issues pertaining to their business. The Association's representatives said that Provincial Minister had removed all their reservations regarding taxes and also assured them of talking to federal government for resolving their problems at federal level. They were of the view that tax evasion was not a crime but treason with country, asserting that they were willing to pay taxes, however, they needed the government to facilitate them and ensure conducive environment for doing business.

On this occasion, Provincial Minister Mian Aslam Iqbal said that business community had pivotal role in national economy and PTI government would resolve all their genuine issues on priority basis. "Car dealers' problems at provincial level will be resolved by provincial government, and federal government will also be contacted for sorting out their issues pertaining to that government," he assured.

He said that complaints of corruption in Excise Department for registration of vehicles would be resolved and strict action would taken against officials concerned found involved in corruption.

He added that government would also bring OLX, Pak Wheels and E-Commerce businesses into tax net after consultation with traders community.

The dealers doing business directly from factories would have to get themselves registered, he said and added that only those persons were creating uproar against tax registration, who had never paid taxes. He made it clear that now this practice would not work and such persons would have to become part of new tax culture for the betterment, uplift and wellbeing of Pakistan.

Mian Aslam Iqbal mentioned that government had also resolved the problems of filers and non-filers, while steps were also being taken to consolidate all problems related to property taxes.

When PTI government came into power, he said, the country was at the verge of bankruptcy but now it was getting out of economic crises due to sincere and concrete efforts of the present government.

He said that menace of corruption had badly eroded the basis of the country, warning that whoever indulged in corruption, while holding public office, would be held accountable.

He said that PTI government has started austerity campaign right from the upper level i.e. Prime Minister, federal ministers and all others were following, and huge resources and funds saved through the austerity campaign would be spent on the welfare of common man.