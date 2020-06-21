UrduPoint.com
Car Driver Dies As Car Collided With Wall

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 08:40 PM

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :A car driver has been died when his car collided with wall while overtaking another vehicle near Ganjaywali Bridge Alipur Road on Sunday evening.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a car was going to Khangarh from Muzaffargarh when it collided with wall while overtaking near Ganjaywali Bridge due to over speeding.

As a result, car driver 60 years old Muhammad Hussnain resident of Khangarh died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 team reached on the spot and shifted the body to district headquarters hospital Muzaffargarh.

