Car driver dies as car collided with wall

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :A car driver has been died when his car collided with wall while overtaking another vehicle near Ganjaywali Bridge Alipur Road on Sunday evening.

According to Rescue 1122 officials, a car was going to Khangarh from Muzaffargarh when it collided with wall while overtaking near Ganjaywali Bridge due to over speeding.

As a result, car driver 60 years old Muhammad Hussnain resident of Khangarh died on the spot.

Rescue 1122 team reached on the spot and shifted the body to district headquarters hospital Muzaffargarh.