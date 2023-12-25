Car driver killed as vehicle falls into Sutlej River

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Atleast one person was killed on the spot after his car fell into the Sutlej River amid thick smog near the Pakpattan district of Punjab on early Monday morning.

According to Rescue sources, the accident took place at Sutlej River when a driver lost control of the vehicle at a steep curve due to smog and lost his life on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and recovered the body and shifted to a nearby hospital.

Rescue sources said that heavy machinery was being utilized to pull the car out of the river.