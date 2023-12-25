Open Menu

Car Driver Killed As Vehicle Falls Into Sutlej River

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 25, 2023 | 11:20 AM

Car driver killed as vehicle falls into Sutlej River

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2023) Atleast one person was killed on the spot after his car fell into the Sutlej River amid thick smog near the Pakpattan district of Punjab on early Monday morning.

According to Rescue sources, the accident took place at Sutlej River when a driver lost control of the vehicle at a steep curve due to smog and lost his life on the spot, a private news channel reported.

Police and rescue teams reached the spot and recovered the body and shifted to a nearby hospital.

Rescue sources said that heavy machinery was being utilized to pull the car out of the river.

Related Topics

Accident Punjab Driver Vehicle Car Pakpattan

Recent Stories

Nation celebrates Quaid's birth anniversary today ..

Nation celebrates Quaid's birth anniversary today with zeal

23 minutes ago
 President, PM stresses upon unity under Quaid’s ..

President, PM stresses upon unity under Quaid’s guiding principles

31 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 December 2023

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 December 2023

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 December 2023

1 day ago
Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

1 day ago
 Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update

1 day ago
 Christmas celebrations held at PHC

Christmas celebrations held at PHC

1 day ago
 UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insuffic ..

UNSC resolution on Gaza aid slammed as ‘insufficient’, prompting ceasefire c ..

2 days ago
 BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secret ..

BFC Rawalpindi to be inaugurated on Jan 15: Secretary Industries

2 days ago

More Stories From Pakistan