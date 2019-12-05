Car driver killed in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2019 ) -:A speeding car rammed into a parked tractor-trolley, killing the car driver on the spot, near here Thursday.

Rescue-1122 said that a car driven by Ziafat s/o Taleb (35) collided with a tractor-trolley parked roadside near Dhanola stop Sargodha road.

The body was handed over to police, Rescue-1122 said.