Car Driver Killed In Road Mishap
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2024 | 02:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) A driver was killed when his car collided with a divider near Sahianwala interchange on Thursday.
According to Rescue-1122, Sajeel Ahmad Khan (35) was driving a car towards the interchange when the vehicle collided with the divider. As a result, he suffered critical injuries and died instantly.
The rescue team moved the body to Sahianwala police station.
