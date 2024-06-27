Open Menu

Car Driver Killed In Road Mishap

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 27, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Car driver killed in road mishap

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) A driver was killed when his car collided with a divider near Sahianwala interchange on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, Sajeel Ahmad Khan (35) was driving a car towards the interchange when the vehicle collided with the divider. As a result, he suffered critical injuries and died instantly.

The rescue team moved the body to Sahianwala police station.

Related Topics

Police Station Driver Vehicle Car Died

Recent Stories

Pakistan to bring counter-resolution in response t ..

Pakistan to bring counter-resolution in response to US on general elections

29 minutes ago
 vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device

Vivo V30e 5G - An Allrounder Device

53 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2n ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: India, England to play 2nd Semi-Final today

3 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final a ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa reach final after dominant victory over Afg ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 June 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 June 2024

6 hours ago
PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seat ..

PTI approaches SC to become party in reserved seats

15 hours ago
 US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency ..

US Congress's resolution on electoral transparency is tantamount to interference ..

15 hours ago
 Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for ..

Unsung Kimber smashes England bowler Robinson for record 43 in an over

15 hours ago
 PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan ..

PTI influenced US lawmakers to pass anti-Pakistan legislation, alleges Barrister ..

15 hours ago
 AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders f ..

AJK Assembly demands release of Kashmiri leaders from Indian jails

15 hours ago
 RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation

RCCI-Civil Defence to enhance mutual cooperation

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan