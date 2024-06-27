Car driver killed in road mishap

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2024) A driver was killed when his car collided with a divider near Sahianwala interchange on Thursday.

According to Rescue-1122, Sajeel Ahmad Khan (35) was driving a car towards the interchange when the vehicle collided with the divider. As a result, he suffered critical injuries and died instantly.

The rescue team moved the body to Sahianwala police station.