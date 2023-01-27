UrduPoint.com

Car Driving School Re-activated In City

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2023 | 06:44 PM

Car driving school re-activated in city

The city traffic police has re-activated its car driving school located on Jarranwala Road to facilitate citizens

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The city traffic police has re-activated its car driving school located on Jarranwala Road to facilitate citizens.

Chief Traffic Officer Asif Siddique said on Friday that the car driving school, fee submission system and learner theory book had been streamlined on modern lines.

He said that various measures had been taken to facilitate citizens at the school. The interested people can visit the school along with original CNIC and two passport size photos.

The formal classes for car driving learning would commence from February 1.

More Stories From Pakistan

