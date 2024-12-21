Open Menu

Car-driving Schools Start In Kohat

Umer Jamshaid Published December 21, 2024 | 03:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The car-driving schools were started by traffic police in Kohat district on Saturday.

District Police Officer Kohat, Nazir Khan inaugurated the car-driving schools in Kohat district.

SSP Investigation Azhar Khan, DSP Traffic Umar Zaman and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

The DPO said that theory and practical courses would be offered to new drivers and learners educating them about modern innovation and skills.

The school has been opened on the directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Akhtar Hayat Khan.

He said the tribal youth belonging to Orakzai tribal district would also get professional training at the school.

The DPO said that traffic incidents would be reduced besides chances of employment opportunities in overseas countries would be brightened.

