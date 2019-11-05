UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Car Falls In Canal; One Killed, Three Rescued In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 03:13 PM

Car falls in canal; one killed, three rescued in Faisalabad

A man drowned while three others were rescued when a speeding car fell into Rakh Branch canal in the area of Batala Colony police station

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) -:A man drowned while three others were rescued when a speeding car fell into Rakh Branch canal in the area of Batala Colony police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Tuesday that a speeding car carrying five persons, Ramzan, Owais, Waheed, Habeeb and a driver got out of control and fell into Rakh Branch Canal near Salooni Jhal Sammundri Road.

On receiving information, divers of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and pulled out three persons Ramzan, Owais and Waheed from canal. All had injuries whereas Habib was still missing till the filing of this story.

The car driver managed to escape from the scene after it fell into canal. The car commuters were going to Okara from Faisalabad when their vehicle met the accident.

Police started investigation to arrest car driver.

Related Topics

Accident Faisalabad Police Station Driver Road Vehicle Car Man Okara Rescue 1122 All From

Recent Stories

Sheikh Rasheed says JUI-F Chief is going

3 minutes ago

UVAS signs MoU with Bu-Ali Sina University Iran to ..

23 minutes ago

Russian, Turkish Military Start 2nd Joint Patrol i ..

3 minutes ago

Bilawal says govt will be held responsible if anyt ..

28 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price rises to $62.00 a barrel M ..

31 minutes ago

Houthis Say Downed Arab Coalition Intelligence Air ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.