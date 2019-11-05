Car falls in canal; one killed, three rescued in Faisalabad

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2019 ) -:A man drowned while three others were rescued when a speeding car fell into Rakh Branch canal in the area of Batala Colony police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Tuesday that a speeding car carrying five persons, Ramzan, Owais, Waheed, Habeeb and a driver got out of control and fell into Rakh Branch Canal near Salooni Jhal Sammundri Road.

On receiving information, divers of Rescue 1122 rushed to the spot and pulled out three persons Ramzan, Owais and Waheed from canal. All had injuries whereas Habib was still missing till the filing of this story.

The car driver managed to escape from the scene after it fell into canal. The car commuters were going to Okara from Faisalabad when their vehicle met the accident.

Police started investigation to arrest car driver.