Car hits child to death

WAZIRABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) A speedy car here on Monday hit to death a child on the spot.

The police spokesperson said that as a result, Noman 11 years old was killed in the accident.

The Rescue 1122 team shifted the body to a nearby hospital for legal formalities, he added.

He said that the driver managed to flee from the scene successfully.

The police registered a case and started investigation.

