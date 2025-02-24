Car Hits Child To Death
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 24, 2025 | 03:50 PM
WAZIRABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2025) A speedy car here on Monday hit to death a child on the spot.
The police spokesperson said that as a result, Noman 11 years old was killed in the accident.
The Rescue 1122 team shifted the body to a nearby hospital for legal formalities, he added.
He said that the driver managed to flee from the scene successfully.
The police registered a case and started investigation.
APP/kfa/378
Recent Stories
Maktoum bin Mohammed approves Financial Audit Authority’s strategic plan 2025- ..
Empower, DMCC to supply next phase of Uptown Dubai with cooling services
Pakistan, Azerbaijan decide to enhance bilateral investment up to $2bn
Champions Trophy: Main reason surfaces behind Pakistan cricket’s worst perform ..
Moro Hub, MongoDB collaborate to drive digital transformation
MoHRE reduces working hours for private sector during Ramadan
Federal govt continues work to reduce electricity prices in Pakistan
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Pakistan fail to even play full 50 overs in crucial m ..
Dubai Duty Free Tennis key stop to global recognition, says Tunisia’s Aziz Dou ..
FTA registers intellectual property for 'Muwafaq' package
Noatum Maritime, Turkish Erkport launch 'United Global Ro-Ro' joint venture
UAE leaders congratulate President of Estonia on Independence Day
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Car hits child to death6 minutes ago
-
Complaint cell established to address public issues of Hyderabad, Matiari & Jamshoro6 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi proposes to restore Islamabad airport as Benazir Bhutto Int'l Airport6 minutes ago
-
‘Billion tree plus campaign’ continues in full swing in Tank16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Azerbaijan decide to enhance bilateral investment up to $2bn30 minutes ago
-
DC assures removal of encroachments from Qazi Qayoom Road36 minutes ago
-
EOBI empowers record number of Pensioners in 202446 minutes ago
-
Teenager dies in road accident46 minutes ago
-
Accused killed in encounter with police1 hour ago
-
AC fines marriage halls for violations1 hour ago
-
PTA grants license to VPN service providers1 hour ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera tackles over 190 emergencies last week1 hour ago