Car hits to death one, injures 4 due to fog in Khanewal

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :A man was killed and four others sustained injuries when a car hit them near old Khanewal Road due to dense fog.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson, the injured persons were crossing the road near old Khanewal to attend a rasm-e-henna Thursday night.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Civil Hospital after providing them first-aid.