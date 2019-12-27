UrduPoint.com
Car Hits To Death One, Injures 4 Due To Fog In Khanewal

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 05:26 PM

Car hits to death one, injures 4 due to fog in Khanewal

A man was killed and four others sustained injuries when a car hit them near old Khanewal Road due to dense fog

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :A man was killed and four others sustained injuries when a car hit them near old Khanewal Road due to dense fog.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson, the injured persons were crossing the road near old Khanewal to attend a rasm-e-henna Thursday night.

Rescue-1122 shifted the injured to Civil Hospital after providing them first-aid.

