Car hits youth to death

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) A speedy car here on Tuesday hit motorcyclist to death in Sultan Ki Basti area of Tehsil, Jatoi.

The Rescue 1122 sources said a man identified as Muhammad Rafiq 20 years old died on the spot in the accident .

The car driver managed to escape from the scene successfully, they added.

The sources said that a Rescue team shifted the body to Rural Health Center (RHC) for legal formalities.

The police have registered a case.

APP/sbn/378