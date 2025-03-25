Car Hits Youth To Death
Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2025 | 02:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2025) A speedy car here on Tuesday hit motorcyclist to death in Sultan Ki Basti area of Tehsil, Jatoi.
The Rescue 1122 sources said a man identified as Muhammad Rafiq 20 years old died on the spot in the accident .
The car driver managed to escape from the scene successfully, they added.
The sources said that a Rescue team shifted the body to Rural Health Center (RHC) for legal formalities.
The police have registered a case.
