Car Lifter, 3-member Criminals Gang Busted
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 28, 2025 | 05:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Waris Khan and RA Bazaar Police on Tuesday arrested a car lifter and a three-member gang of street criminals respectively involved in criminal activities in their jurisdictions.
According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Noman had stolen a Suzuki Mehran car from the limits of Waris Khan Police Station a few days ago.
The police used all means including human intelligence to trace and arrest the accused, and recovered the stolen car.
Similarly, the Rawalpindi RA Bazaar Police busted the gang comprising Nizam Hussain, Deedar and Sajid, which was involved in street crimes in their limits.
Besides a stolen rickshaw and Rs 6,500 in cash, weapons were also recovered from the accused.
Recent Stories
Imperial College London Diabetes Centre signs two agreements to advance diabetes ..
Expected 5% growth for UAE’s infrastructure sector in 2025
Middle East families to experience $1 trillion transfer of generational wealth b ..
UAE officials call for greater participation in ‘Zero Bureaucracy Award’
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives India’s Minister of External Affairs
Abu Dhabi to host EuroLeague Final Four for first time
NA speaker postpones negotiation committee meeting after PTI refusal
Ajman DED launches 'Investor Statement' project
FTA urges natural persons to register for Corporate Tax before March 31
RAK Ruler receives Ambassador of Estonia
EDGE to showcase 200 disruptive technology, defence solutions at IDEX 2025
UAE Leaders congratulate President of Belarus on re-election
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Romina highlights impact of youth in driving climate change solutions4 minutes ago
-
Shahdara Complex conservation accelerates4 minutes ago
-
Shab-e-Miraj celebrated with religious fervor across nation4 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects Clean Punjab program activities4 minutes ago
-
Court extends interim bail for PTI founder, Bushra Bibi4 minutes ago
-
Ayaz for enhancing trade, economic ties with Japan4 minutes ago
-
Progress of programs under PHCIP reviewed4 minutes ago
-
Car lifter, 3-member criminals gang busted4 minutes ago
-
DC inspects cleanliness4 minutes ago
-
KP mulls including climate change topics in educational curriculum14 minutes ago
-
SH&ME introduces changes in local drug purchase system14 minutes ago
-
Development projects reviewed14 minutes ago