Car lifter, 3-member criminals gang busted

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) The Waris Khan and RA Bazaar Police on Tuesday arrested a car lifter and a three-member gang of street criminals respectively involved in criminal activities in their jurisdictions.

According to a Rawalpindi Police spokesman, the accused Noman had stolen a Suzuki Mehran car from the limits of Waris Khan Police Station a few days ago.

The police used all means including human intelligence to trace and arrest the accused, and recovered the stolen car.

Similarly, the Rawalpindi RA Bazaar Police busted the gang comprising Nizam Hussain, Deedar and Sajid, which was involved in street crimes in their limits.

Besides a stolen rickshaw and Rs 6,500 in cash, weapons were also recovered from the accused.