Car lifter among 09 outlaws arrested

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested a car lifter among nine outlaws from various areas of the city and recovered stolen vehicle, weapons and ammunition.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas renewed efforts were underway to curb crime from the city and to save the lives and property of the citizens, said a news release on Friday.

A police team under supervision of SP City Kamran Amir Khan headed by SHO Kohsar Shabbir Ahmed Tanoli with other officials arrested a car snatcher namely Muhammad Sheraz and recovered a snatched vehicles, arms and ammunition from his possession. The accused had snatch Suzuki Alto vehicles from a citizen in F-7 upon which a case had been registered.

Further more, Sabzi Mandi Police teams have arrested four accused during snap-checking identified as Jan Wali, Sakhi Muhammad, Iqrar and Shehzad and recovered three 30 bore pistols and dagger from their possession.

Likewise, Ramna Police arrested an accused Jalal ud din and recovered one 9mm pistol from his possession.

Lohi Bher Police arrested accused Usama and recovered one 30 bore pistol from his possession. Industrial Area and Khana Police teams arrested two accused namely Imran and Roniaz and recovered two 30 bore pistols with ammunition from their possession.

Separate cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway.

The IGP has appreciated the performance and directed all police officials for high vigilance and monitoring against those involved in anti-social activities.

He said that Islamabad Police would also safeguard its youth from various evils like use of drugs and ensure a brighter future for them.

He said that it is the collective responsibility of every person of the society to remain alert against those involved in criminal activities in their surroundings and inform police for action against them.