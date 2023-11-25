Car lifter arrested

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2023) Hazro Police on Saturday arrested a car lifter and recovered two stolen cars from his possession.

A police spokesman said that the suspect, Sabir Khan, who is a resident of Shahbaz Garhi Mardan, has long been involved in the lifting of automobiles from commercial districts in Hazro and Kamra.

He was apprehended at the scene of an attempted car theft in response to a tip. A police spokesman said that during his initial interrogation, he admitted to stealing automobiles from several locations in the Attock district. Two lifted cars were also found in his hands.

