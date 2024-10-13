Open Menu

Car Lifter Arrested After Shootout With Police In Wah

Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2024 | 11:30 PM

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) A suspected car lifter was arrested after a brief shootout with police on GT road near Asifabad in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station on Sunday.

A police spokesman has said the car lifters lifted a Suzuki car from the limits of Hazro Police station and were taking the car towards Rawalpindi after removing his number plates.

Police acting on a tip-off  traced the lifters and arrested one of them in injured condition, identified as Arshad.

A case was registered against them, and further investigation was launched accordingly. 

APP/ajq/378

