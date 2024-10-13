Car Lifter Arrested After Shootout With Police In Wah
Faizan Hashmi Published October 13, 2024 | 11:30 PM
WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2024) A suspected car lifter was arrested after a brief shootout with police on GT road near Asifabad in the limits of Wah Saddar Police station on Sunday.
A police spokesman has said the car lifters lifted a Suzuki car from the limits of Hazro Police station and were taking the car towards Rawalpindi after removing his number plates.
Police acting on a tip-off traced the lifters and arrested one of them in injured condition, identified as Arshad.
A case was registered against them, and further investigation was launched accordingly.
APP/ajq/378
Recent Stories
Saqlain Mushtaq Announced as Brand Ambassador for Super Fix Tape Ball Cricket Ch ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 October 2024
Man faces fine of Rs51,800 over 108 traffic e-violations in Lahore
Former Maharashtra Minister Baba Siddique killed in Mumbai attack
Yo Yo Honey Sing to unveil new video featuring Mehwish Hayat
No invitation for Afghanistan for SCO summit
At least 11 killed in tribal clash in Kurram
Saudi investors express desire to invest in Pakistan in diverse fields
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 October 2024
UNICEF appoints Saba Qamar as ambassador for children’ rights
More Stories From Pakistan
-
1 killed, 1 injured over old enmity12 minutes ago
-
Bazm-e-Rooh Rihan announces to celebrate festival in November2 hours ago
-
Pak embassy Oman organizes Trade Expo2 hours ago
-
Power sector-Glorious years in Pakistan report launched2 hours ago
-
Seven criminals arrested; weapons recovered2 hours ago
-
Police make foolproof security arrangements for SCO 2024 Summit2 hours ago
-
Report on power sector "Glorious years in Pakistan" launched2 hours ago
-
HEC secures 3rd position in inter-departmental Karate championship2 hours ago
-
ICT police seize huge liquor haul, nab three dealers2 hours ago
-
408 shopkeepers arrested for profiteering3 hours ago
-
House on fire3 hours ago
-
Rubaba lauds role of Pakistan Navy for ensuring national security3 hours ago