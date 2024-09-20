Car lifter arrested; four vehicles recovered

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Saddar Wah police have arrested a car lifter and recovered four stolen vehicles from his possession, said a police spokesman here on Friday.

He informed that Saddar Wah police arrested a car lifter thief namely Arshad involved in stealing vehicles from different areas.

During interrogation the accused confessed to stealing vehicles from different areas, the spokesman said adding that he was a member of a gang operating in different cities. Police recovered four cars, Toyota Corolla, Honda Civic, Suzuki Alto and Mehran from his possession which were stolen from Vehari, Gujranwala, Islamabad and Rawat.

Efforts are in progress to trace and arrest other gang members, he said.