Car lifter arrested in injured condition

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :A suspected car lifter was arrested in injured condition after a shoot-out with police in the wee hours on Friday.

According to police sources, a car was intercepted on Taxila-Hattar road but the driver accelerated the speed after opening fire on the police party.

A team of Taxila Police led by station house officer Sarmad Ilyas chased and successfully managed to prevent the suspects from escaping, they said, adding after a shootout one alleged car lifter identified as Adnan Awan was arrested in injured state while four of his accompanies managed to flee the scene.

During preliminary interrogation, the arrested accused revealed that the car was found stolen from Islamabad. He was booked in various police stations of the province in car theft cases and was also wanted in different cases.

Police have registered a case and launched further investigation.